Lorraine Armstrong, 86

Lorraine O. Armstrong, age 86, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away at St. Francis Nursing Home, Breckenridge, on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Rene Hasbargen will be officiating the funeral service. Burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Breckenridge.
Lorraine Opal Hegstad was born on Dec. 15, 1934, to John and Hilda Hegstad in Grafton, North Dakota. She grew up there and attended grade school. On Jan. 21, 1967, Lorraine was united in marriage to Harry Armstrong in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. They made their home in Breckenridge where she continued to live for most of her life. She was a member of Breckenridge Lutheran Church, enjoyed socializing with friends, and watching television.
Lorraine is survived by her son, Joe Armstrong, of Minnesota; three grandchildren; siblings, Dorothy Hutchings, of Colorado, Helen Ghiani, of Florida, and Margaret Toronto, of Minnesota.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Armstrong; son, Jeffrey Armstrong; parents, John and Hilda Hegstad; siblings, Jim Hegstad, Doug Hegstad, Eunice Formo, Jean, and Gladys.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.
