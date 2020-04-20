Lorraine Frances Thompson, 99 and 7 days, of Lisbon, North Dakota, formerly of Wyndmere, North Dakota, died on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Parkside Lutheran Home, Lisbon, North Dakota.
Private services will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Armstrong Funeral Home, Lisbon, North Dakota.
Interment will be at Elk Creek Cemetery, Wyndmere, North Dakota.
A public memorial service will be held at a later date at First Presbyterian Church in Lisbon, North Dakota.
Armstrong Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
