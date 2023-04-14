Lorraine I. Stiles, 89, of Fairmount, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday April 11, 2023 at St. Gerard’s Community Nursing Home in Hankinson, North Dakota.
Her family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Monday April 17, 2023, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton with a private family-only service to follow. Burial will follow at a later date in Valley City, North Dakota.
Lorraine was born in Katherine, North Dakota, to Walter and Hazel Fredrick on July 23, 1933. After graduating from Valley City High School, she attended Valley City State University. She married Duane “Ole” Stiles, her husband of 49 years, on Nov. 2, 1952 in Valley City. In 1964, they moved to Fairmount, and purchased the Fairmount Lockers, where they worked side by side for many years. She loved to crochet and knit sweaters for her grandchildren. Lorraine loved flowers and spent many hours tending her flowerbeds.
She is survived by her five children; David Stiles of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Wendy (Derryl) Moon of Cave Creek, Arizona, Pam Foy of Fargo, North Dakota, Tim (Tina) Stiles of Fairmount and Jill Stiles of Garretson, South Dakota; grandchildren, David Jr., Brandon, Amber, Barry, Rachael, Nikki, Tiffany, Trevor, Travis, Maggie, Mitch and Katie; 23 great-grandchildren; sisters, Kathy Taylor, Dorothy Osborn, Grace Hall and Maxine Arnold.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane “Ole” Stiles; her infant son; her parents and one brother, John Fredrick.
The family would like to thank St. Gerard’s Community Nursing Home for their exceptional care.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
