Lorraine I. Stiles, 89

Lorraine I. Stiles, 89

Lorraine I. Stiles, 89, of Fairmount, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday April 11, 2023 at St. Gerard’s Community Nursing Home in Hankinson, North Dakota.

To plant a tree in memory of Lorraine Stiles as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries