Lorraine Krause, 88

Lorraine Jean (Polivka) Krause, age 88, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away at St. Catherine’s Living Center, Wahpeton, North Dakota, on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Joseph Vertin and Son’s Funeral Home, Breckenridge, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Rev. Ross Fritz will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Breckenridge. A live stream of Lorraine’s service will be available on the funeral home’s website.

Lorraine was born on June 13, 1932, in Lidgerwood, North Dakota, on her grandparent’s farm. Her parents were Ella and Frank Polivka. She attended Breckenridge Public School until eighth grade.

Lorraine spent much of her childhood with Tillie Mikesh (Aunt Tillie).

On Oct. 29, 1948, Lorraine married Chester Richard Krause in Webster, South Dakota. Their first home was on Fifth Street South in Breckenridge. Chester and Lorraine raised five children.

Lorraine is preceded in death by her husband, Chester; son, Danny; granddaughter, Ashley; parents, Ella and Ed Erdman, Frank and Lois Polivka; and siblings, Delores, Jeanette, Kenneth, Edward, Donald, Raymond, and Joseph.

She is survived by her brother, Harold (Pam) Polivka; her daughter, Darlene (Ken) Grenier, Breckenridge, their children William (Bill) Grenier, Stirum, North Dakota, and Tina Grenier, Breckenridge; daughter, Marlene (Roger) Meide, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, their children, Michael Meide and Matthew Meide, Milwaukee; son, Myron (Cindy) Krause, their children Mariah Krause, Auburn, Washington, AmyAnn (Angel) Sulivan, Elma, Washington, and Aubree (Tom) Desjarlais, Englewood, Florida; son, Darwin (Pam) Krause, Underwood, Minnesota, their children Amanda (Scott) Rideout, Mankato, Minnesota, Joshua Krause, Orono, Minnesota, Abby Krause, Myakka City, Florida, and Danielle Nelson, Rothsay, Minnesota; and 12 great-grandchildren, Sheyenne, Dalton & Taylor Grenier, Victoria Grenier, Acklyn and Axton Sulivan, Neriah, Adriella & Dreyton Desjarlais, Jaydee and Kenzie Rideout, De’Marrion and Zy Krause.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Lorraine Krause as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries