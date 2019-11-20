Lorraine Langseth, 102
Lorraine Langseth, 102, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, formerly of rural Barney, North Dakota, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at CHI St. Francis Home.
Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, followed by a prayer service at 6 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, followed by her funeral service at 11 a.m. at Evergreen United Methodist Church in Wahpeton. Pastor Jen Tyler will officiate the service. Burial will be at Antelope Cemetery in rural Mooreton, North Dakota.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
