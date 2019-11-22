Lorraine Langseth, 102
Lorraine Langseth, 102
Lorraine Langseth, 102, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, formerly rural Barney, North Dakota, passed away Monday, Nov. 18.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24 at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, followed by her funeral at 11 a.m. at Evergreen United Methodist Church in Wahpeton with Pastor Jen Tyler officiating. Burial will be at Antelope Cemetery, rural Mooreton, North Dakota.
Lorraine was born to Albert and Ingeborg (Bevre) Gauslow on Jan. 18, 1917 in rural Colfax, North Dakota. She graduated from Colfax High School and Valley City State Teachers College, receiving her degree in 1936. She taught in three different schools before her marriage to Harold Langseth on Oct. 24, 1944.
Following Harold’s military service, they relocated to the Langseth family farm in rural Barney, where they raised their five children. Lorraine had a strong Christian faith and a marriage many strived for. Harold passed away on Aug. 15, 1996.
Lorraine was graceful, optimistic, and joyful. She loved to cook and extended hospitality to everyone who came into the yard. Her kitchen table was the farm conference room and all meetings included coffee and cookies.
Lorraine loved to read. She was active in United Methodist Women, Bible study, and played the piano at the Antelope Methodist Church until her hands gave out. While at St. Francis Home she was happiest when groups of children or her grandchildren came to visit. She was a natural teacher. She and Harold valued education and following his death she initiated an incentive program to further her grandchildren’s’ college educations. It not only provided them with financial assistance but kept her in close contact with every one of them.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Harold, her sister Abbie Moe and her brothers Andrew and Orris Gauslow.
She is survived by her children Craig (Roxann) Langseth of Lorena, Texas, Paul (Brigid) Langseth of Wahpeton, Kay Langseth of Mt. Vernon Iowa, Kent Langseth (Becky Wilke) of Rydal, Georgia, and Jean Guinn of Bozeman, Montana; grandchildren Eric (Carla) Langseth, Seli Langseth, Annie Langseth, Mike (Chandra) Langseth, Peter Storbakken, Rachel Hammond, Jacob Langseth, Ryan Langseth, Alex (Amelia) Langseth, Audrey Lorraine Guinn, and Kathryn Guinn; great grandchildren Alexandria Langseth, Riley Langseth, Hope Langseth, Ellie Langseth, Montana Durham, Jade Durham, and Legend Durham; and great great grandchild Clay Langseth.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
