Lorraine Opal Armstrong, 86, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away at St. Francis Nursing Home, Breckenridge, Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge. Rene Hasbargen will be officiating the funeral service.

Burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Breckenridge.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.

