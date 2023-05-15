Lou Scherer, 91

Lou Ann (Kube) Scherer left us peacefully and gracefully on April 5, 2023, while proudly wearing her “Live Free” (Stephen Oliver, Gulfport Market) T-Shirt. Look for a bench in her honor soon in Gulfport, Florida where you can sit and enjoy a Bloody Mary and listen to the birds and busy-ness all around.

Memorials in Lou’s honor could go to Boys Town (Omaha, Nebraska), Minnesota Landscape Arboretum (Chanhassen, Minnesota), or Hopkins Education Foundation (Hopkins, Minnesota). Celebrations will be held in Gulfport, (May) and in the Twin Cities (June). Details will be shared via Facebook or word of mouth.

