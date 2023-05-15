Lou Scherer, 91

Lou Ann (Kube) Scherer left us peacefully and gracefully on April 5, 2023, while proudly wearing her “Live Free” (Stephen Oliver, Gulfport Market) T-Shirt. Look for a bench in her honor soon in Gulfport, Florida where you can sit and enjoy a Bloody Mary and listen to the birds and busy-ness all around.
Memorials in Lou’s honor could go to Boys Town (Omaha, Nebraska), Minnesota Landscape Arboretum (Chanhassen, Minnesota), or Hopkins Education Foundation (Hopkins, Minnesota). Celebrations will be held in Gulfport, (May) and in the Twin Cities (June). Details will be shared via Facebook or word of mouth.
Lou was born in Baltimore, Maryland on Sept. 5, 1931. Daughter of Allene D. Hazelrigg and Preston Patterson Heck. As a child, she moved to and grew up in North Dakota and became daughter of Allene D. and L. W. Kube. Student at Oak Grove Lutheran High School in Fargo, North Dakota. Graduated with honors from North Dakota State College of Science (NDSCS), Wahpeton, Valley City State Teachers College, Valley City, North Dakota - and earned her master’s degree in education at Mankato State University, Mankato, Minnesota. Lou taught most of her career at West Junior High School in Hopkins, MN. She lit up a room. Every person she met, whether it was a student, grocery store cashier, server in a restaurant, or car mechanic… they were all touched by this beautiful, gentle, and generous soul.
Lou is survived by her four Children: Erin Buelt (Dave), Grant Scherer (Gayle), Leigh Platt (David), and Lynne White (Gary Soebbing). 10 Grandchildren: Lara (Rico), Chad, Colin, Jacquie, Chandra (Dave), Quenton (Steph), Matt (Beth), Ben, Michael, and Ciara (Ben). 16 Great Grandchildren: Brynn, Cobin, Raymond, Bodie, Cara, Devon, Dylan, Dayton, Tenley, Marshall, Cameron, Addie, Weston, Natalie, Etta Lou, and Daniel. Siblings: Geni, John (Tuula), Peter (Jane) and Sam (Barbara). Grand Dogs: Skye, Obi, Frida, and Cricket. Many beautiful and loving nieces, nephews, stepchildren and step grandchildren, and cousins. Her friends and very special people in the world are too many to list. We all share her extraordinary love.
Live Free, Mom. Much Love.
To plant a tree in memory of Lou Scherer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
