LouElla Freese, 91
LouElla Freese, 91, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at CHI St. Francis Healthcare in Breckenridge.
There will be a 5:30 p.m. rosary, followed by visitation from 6-7 p.m., and a 7 p.m. prayer service on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
Visitation will continue from 10-10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at the funeral home, followed by the 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Breckenridge. Burial will follow the service at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or CHI St. Francis Healthcare. Arrangements are entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.
