LouElla Freese, 91
LouElla Freese, 91, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, Oct.19, 2019 at CHI St. Francis Healthcare in Breckenridge.
There will be a rosary held at 5:30 p.m. followed by visitation from 6-7 p.m., and a prayer service at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge. Visitation will continue at the funeral home from 10-10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Breckenridge.
Burial will follow the service at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or CHI St. Francis Healthcare.
LouElla Elizabeth Freese was born on April 12, 1928 to Peter and Ella (Foertsch) Krump in Hankinson, North Dakota, one of 17 children. She lived in Hankinson, North Dakota, for a short while before her family moved to the Femco Farm #2 near Kent, Minnesota.
LouElla was united in marriage to Francis Freese on April 15, 1948 in Kent, Minnesota. Together they raised an active family and successfully grew the family farm, which they turned over to their son, Pat, as they transitioned into semi-retirement.
LouElla was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church where she was involved in her mission circle. She was very artistic and enjoyed quilting, crocheting, knitting, and needle work, and even won several awards for her creations at the county fair. Throughout her life, LouElla made many quilts for returning veterans and knitted stocking hats for many cancer patients. She also enjoyed baking, tending to her vegetable and flower gardens, listening to and watching all kinds of sports, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children: Vince (Jo) Freese, The Villages, Florida; Susan (Jeff Weiland) Freese, Atlanta, Georgia; Carolyn Havens, Atlanta, Dale (Betty) Freese, St. Cloud, Minnesota; Corrine Freese, Denver, Colorado; Pat (Diana) Freese, Kent, Minnesota; Germaine (Rick) Edinger, Edina, Minnesota; and Denise (Randy) Millard, Superstition Mountain, Arizona; her grandchildren, Blake (Laura) Freese, Jaye (Sean) Everland, Brett (Todd) Crawford, Drew (Greg) Brown, Jason (Heather) Havens, Chad (Marissa) Havens, Kelly Freese, Peter Freese, Scott Brownson, Erika (Brian) Gartner, Brent Freese, and Nicole (Riley Myers) Freese; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Dorothy Kaler, Art (Bernice) Krump, Elaine Nordick, Ila (Denny) Abel, Meg Parmer, Lee (Shirley) Krump, and Lavonne Althoff and Dennis (Debbie) Krump; sister-in-law, Marlys Krump; and stepsister, Janice (Dale) Lehrke.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis; her daughter, Maureen Brownson; son-in-law, Bill Havens; brothers, Lester, Paul and Gerald, her sisters, Darlene Witt, Hilarion Ehlert, Geraldine Arnhalt, Patricia Bettise, Angeline Buckhouse, and Mary Ann Scheller; and stepbrother Duane Mumm. Arrangements are entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.
