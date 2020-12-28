Lt. David Olaf Myhra, 81

Lt. David Olaf Myhra, PhD., 81, was an accomplished author, researcher, father and husband who passed on peacefully at 4:45 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2020 in Naples, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choosing in David’s name are preferred. AMVets was a charity near to David’s heart, as was St. Matthew’s House in Naples, Florida.
Born to Olaf Myhra and Elizabeth Patrick in Breckenridge, Minn. on March 3, 1939, David grew up in Wahpeton, North Dakota and attended North Dakota State School of Science where he received a bachelor’s degree and Northern State University and then attended North Dakota State where he earned his masters and Princeton University where he earned PhD in Urban Planning. He met Julaine Sercl in Vermillion, South Dakota, in 1962 and they were married in 1963 in Fredericksburg, Va. He was an officer in the US Marine Corps who graduated Quantico and rose to the rank of Lieutenant. David served in Vietnam and was honorably discharged in 1964.
David worked for General Electric, MITRE and Westinghouse before being awarded a Rockefeller Fellowship in 1979 to investigate power plant licensing procedures. This led to his book Energy Plant sites and a stint lecturing at George Washington University. Following his career in energy, David wrote over 130 books and eBooks on aviation history, specializing in World War II German aircraft. He was first to publish on Vertical TakeOff and Landing and was among the most prolific aviation writers of all time. David has written several documentaries, National Geographic 2009 documentary, “Hitler’s Stealth Fighter” which featured the building of a full-scale model of the Horten “Flying Wing” by the Northrop Grumman Corporation, and the 2003 History channel documentary “The Nazi Plan To Bomb New York City.”
David was preceded in death by his first wife Julaine, his second wife Betsy, his brother James and his sisters Barbara and Mary Joan. He is survived by his daughters Cynthia Myhra and Diana Pike (Myhra) both of Baltimore, Maryland, Diana’s husband Kyle Pike, and grandchildren Dan Pike, Jewel Pike and Ava Stumbo.
