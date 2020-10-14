LuAnn Jean (Lankow) Canepa, 66, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Oct. 11 at her home.
Public visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. Masks will be required.
A private family memorial service will be conducted. Condolences may be posted at www.glendenilson.com.
LuAnn was born Dec. 31, 1953 to Hearman and Loraine (Martinson) Lankow in Fergus Falls. She attended Doran School through eighth grade and graduated from Breckenridge High School. After graduation, LuAnn worked for Dr. Stahlberg Dentistry in Fergus Falls.
In 1974, she began classes at Fergus Falls Community College. Upon graduation, she began working for the Globe Gazette in Wahpeton, North Dakota. It was there that LuAnn met her soulmate, Ed Canepa.
They were married April 9, 1988 and made their home on a farm near French, Minnesota. LuAnn retired in December 2019 after 22 years of service to the city of Fergus Falls as an administrative secretary. She always called herself the “Crazy Cat Lady” due to her extreme love of cats.
Family was so important to LuAnn. She had many adventures with her limitless supply of cousins as she grew up. She maintained contact with her college roommates through having annual reunions, as they too were like family to her. LuAnn and Ed spent many enjoyable hours working in their picturesque yard, which was the size of a football field. She also enjoyed reading, chewing out the Vikings on Sundays and any kind of game or craft. LuAnn had a passion for music and shared her talent by playing piano for the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Worship Team for many years.
She is survived by her husband, Ed Canepa, brother Michael Lankow, brother-in-law John Canepa, sister-in-law Helen Canepa, stepson Steve (Kathy), stepdaughter, Diane Canepa, grandchildren Greg Canepa, Gina (Matt Buckley), Emily Canepa (Nicholas Rubio), great-grandchildren Isabella Canepa, Lucas and Cody Buckley, nephew Trevor Canepa (Beth), niece April (Jaimie Van Housen), great-nephew Jessie Canepa (Amber), great-nephew Paul Canepa (Hope), great-nieces Alexis (Allen Randall), Jennifer Galan (Prabhjot Sandhu), Jessica Galan (Sean Carter), great-great nieces Neela Sandhu, Desiree Canepa and Eliana Carter, great-great nephew Alex Canepa and Joseph Randal and Lily, her cat.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Lynette, stepson Michael Canepa, brother-in-law Arthur Canepa, nephew Travis Canepa, and her other beloved cats, Mr. T., Einstein, Zoey and Sophie.
In lieu of flowers, LuAnn requested memorials be given to the Lupus Foundation of America.
Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls is entrusted with arrangements.
