Lucille Norem, 95
Lucille Norem, 95, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Leach Home in Wahpeton. A private family service will be held. Burial will be at Fairview Memorial Gardens, Wahpeton.
Lucille Henrietta Arnold was born on Dec. 20, 1924 in Waldo Township, Great Bend, North Dakota, to Albert and Minnie (Noding) Arnold. She attended local schools in Waldo Township.
She married Maurice Rossow in Hankinson, North Dakota, and they made their home in rural Hankinson. Mr. Rossow passed away on Dec. 11, 1949. Lucille remained on the farm with her two young children for a year before moving to Wahpeton, where she has since resided. On Oct. 5, 1956, she married Duane Norem in Wahpeton. Duane passed away on July 9, 1989.
Lucille was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton, and a past member of the Wahpeton Fire Department Auxiliary. She always enjoyed the outdoors and following her grandchildren’s school activities.
She is survived by her children; Sandra Anderson, Fargo, North Dakota, Bruce Rossow, Wahpeton, Tammie (Michael) Dohman, Fargo, and Dawn Nyquist, Wahpeton; five grandchildren, Polly Prins (Brad Bode), John R. (Niki) Nyquist, Ryan (Aja) Nyquist, Matthew Dohman and Courtney Dohman; four great-grandchildren, Chase and Grant Bode, Drew and Mason Nyquist and baby boy Nyquist due in September.
Lucille was preceded in death by her husbands; brothers, Harvey Arnold and Alfred (Virginia) Arnold; sister, Jean (Vern) Bakken; son-in-law, Donald Anderson; granddaughter, Anastasia Steffens; and grandson, Paul Prins.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Wahpeton.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
