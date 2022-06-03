Lucille Soliah, 96
Lucille “Lucy” Miksche Soliah, 96, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022, at Lilac Homes Assisted Living in Dilworth, Minnesota, with family at her side as her spirit ascended into heaven.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume one-hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Fergus Falls, led by Father Alan Weilinski. Interment will be at St. Otto’s Catholic Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Lucy was born on May 5, 1926, to Knute and Harriet (Patrias) Knutson in Graceville, Minnesota. She was one of six children. After graduating high school, she attended the College of Saint Catherine in St. Paul, Minnesota, and graduated as a Registered Nurse. When Lucy was in 10th grade, her brother George brought a classmate home from St. John’s College. His name was Richard Miksche.
Lucy and Richard were married in 1948 and made their home in Breckenridge, Minnesota, raising and wrangling their seven children.
On May 30, 1996, Lucy married Everett Soliah, they made their home in Fergus Falls. They enjoyed dancing, traveling, and going to musicals. After Everett’s death in 2007, Lucy continued to live in Fergus Falls at River Bluff Apartments with a wonderful group of friends. She spent her days listening to music, playing piano, knitting, making crafts, playing cards, and attending mass at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.
She is preceded in death by her infant son, Stephen; her parents; both of her husbands; brothers, William and George, and sisters, Eleanor, Lois (Sister Rita), and Elaine.
Lucy is survived by one sister, Leona Hanrahan of Rome, Ohio; three daughters, Katy (Steve) Weigel of Orlando Park, Illinois, Mary (Kevin) Rist of Wausau, Wisconsins, and JoAnn (Dean) Beilke of Dilworth, Minnesota; four sons, Bob (Sandy) Miksche of Gilford, New Hampshire, Rich (Nola) Miksche of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, Andy Miksche of Willmar, Minnesota, and Joe (Marlo) Miksche of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her good friend, Jim Roers and her community of friends at River Bluff II.
Lucille’s life was a model of faith in her God and pride in her family. Her memory will live on by those who loved her.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.