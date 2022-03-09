Lucy Jane McLemore, 87
Lucy Jane McLemore, 87, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, (formerly of Tintah, Minnesota) passed away March 6, 2022, in Fergus Falls.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Friday, March 11, 2022, followed by her 11 a.m. funeral mass at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Fergus Falls. Fr. Alan Wielinski will officiate the service. Burial will be in St. Galls Cemetery in Tintah at a later date.
On Aug. 19, 1934, Lucy was born to Paul and Myrtle (Kissel) Lehman in Wheaton, Minnesota, where she was raised on the family farm. Lucy attended school in Tintah through the ninth grade and stayed home for a while to help on the farm after. In 1952, she attended the University of Minnesota School of Nursing, where not only she obtained her nursing degree, but also received the remainder of her high school education. In 1955, she graduated and completed her formal training at the University Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota. From there, she went to work as a nurse in Morris, Minnesota, at the local hospital. After a few years, she went to work at St. Francis Medical Center in Breckenridge, then also at St. John’s Hospital in Fargo, North Dakota.
In 1962, she married Bill McLemore, and they made their home in Grand Forks, North Dakota. In 1963, they were blessed with their daughter, Martha. Lucy also worked as a nurse at the hospital there as well. The family later moved to Willmar, Minnesota, where Lucy worked at Rice Memorial Hospital.
In 1966, Lucy and Martha moved to Tintah while Lucy worked in Wheaton at the Traverse County Nursing home, where her career spanned for 30 years. In that span, she was also elected mayor of Tintah and served as a caregiver for her granddaughter, Amanda.
While working, Lucy also did foster care in her home for over 15 years. During that time, she was blessed with another daughter, Patti.
In 2018, Lucy moved to Fergus Falls, where she became a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church and spent the rest of her time.
She enjoyed going to church, being a member of Confraternity of Christian Doctrine (CCD), Christian Mothers, and Ladies Guild. She was also very involved in the Senior Citizens program. Her other pastimes included handy-work, crafts, and baking. She especially enjoyed baking pies.
Lucy is survived by her foster daughter, Patti Gerjets; granddaughters, Hali (Jake) McMillen and Michaela Miller; siblings, Helen (Gene) Kutzer, Janice (Daniel) Keller, Eileen Hecimovich, Carol (Gene) Neyens, Katherine (Kevin) Beckius, sister-in-law, Marlene Lehman; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Martha Krause; granddaughter, Amanda Krause; parents, Paul and Myrtle Lehman; brothers, Paul Jr., Bernard, and Lawrence; sisters, Adelia Stumpf and Judith Savage.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
