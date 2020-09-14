Dec. 15, 1944-Aug. 27, 2020
Lucy Thiel, 75, of Oregon City, Oregon, passed away at home on Aug. 27, 2020, surrounded by family.
There will be a private service Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Holman-Hankins-Bowker & Waud, 715 7th Street in Oregon City, Oregon (www.waudsfuneral service.com). Lucy will be inurned at Willamette National Cemetary in Portland, Oregon.
Born to Henry and Rose (Zupon) Woytassek in 1944, Lucy grew up in Geneseo and Wahpeton, North Dakota. She married Nicholas Thiel in December of 1961 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton. The couple moved to Portland, Oregon in 1966. In 1997, they moved to what Lucy called her dream home in Oregon City. Lucy and Nick had five children; one girl and four boys.
Lucy was direct, thoughtful, warm, and loving. She created a home filled with laughter and love, where everyone was welcome and well cared for. Lucy had an engaging smile and was always ready with a quick laugh. Her greatest joy was spending time with family and friends.
Never idle, Lucy could be found crocheting or embroidering even while watching television. An avid quilter, she volunteered her skills and many hours to the Cover Up program, which provides handmade items to nearly 40 service agencies.
Lucy is survived by her loving husband of nearly 59 years, Nick; daughter, Lynette (Jeffrey) Thiel-Smith; sons, Michael (Shirley), Bradley (Ann), and Bryan Thiel; sisters, Carol (Craig) Thomas and Mary Beth (Larry Lee) Woytassek; 14 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Robert; two brothers, Denis and Henry, and sister, Paulette (Joel) Lerbakken.
