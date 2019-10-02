Luella Gran Dunham, 97
Luella Gran Dunham, 97, Fargo, North Dakota, died on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at Eventide of Fargo.
The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at West Funeral Home Chapel, West Fargo, North Dakota, with visitation one hour prior.
Burial will be at Campbell Cemetery.
Luella Katherine Thoennes was born March 18, 1922 at Millerville, Minnesota, to Joseph and Anna (Drewniak) Thoennes. She attended country school and continued with seventh and eighth grades in Alexandria, Minnesota. She worked as housekeeper in the Wheaton, Minnesota area.
Luella married Martin Gran on Nov. 6, 1940 at Breckenridge, Minnesota. They made their home on the family farm near Campbell, Minnesota, where they farmed until Martin passed away in 1975.
Luella was an active member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. She then married Wilbur Malenke in 1976. They lived at Brewster, Minnesota, and spent their winters in Mesa, Arizona. He died in 1982.
She married Ralph Dunham and they lived at Battle Lake, Minnesota and in Arizona. She settled in Fergus Falls, Minnesota and later moved to Fargo in the late 1990’s. Luella enjoyed 12 years at Edgewood Vista and recently moved to Eventide of Fargo.
Luella loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed winters in Arizona where she maintained an active social life – dancing, painting, BINGO and the occasional happy hour.
She is survived by four children, Norman (Ruthe) Gran of Jackson, Minnesota, Duane (Bonnie) Gran of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, Mike (Leanette) Gran of Ottertail, Minnesota, and Kathy (Kal) Beckius of Harwood, North Dakota; grandchildren, Travis (Jeanne) Gran, Nicole (Lee) Harding, Ryan Gran, Melea (Matt) Telste, Marty (Maggie) Gran, Nicholas (Cangshu) Gran, Alex Beckius, Ali Beckius, great grandchildren, Narissa Gran, Ava, Gift and Aurora Harding, Onya and Grayson Telste, Emma Gran, David Gran and one great great grandchild, Radlee; and many nieces and nephews.
Luella was preceded in death by her husbands, Martin Gran, Wilbur Malenke and Ralph Dunham; grandson, Dean Gran; and siblings, Louise, Dorothy, Jerry, Urban, Omar.
Memorials are preferred to Hospice of the Red River Valley.
West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center is entrusted with arrangements.
