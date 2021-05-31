Lura Mae Thelma Bahr Johnson, 93

Lura Johnson passed away quietly on Jan. 12, 2021.

Her Celebration of Life will be held at the Evergreen United Methodist Church in Wahpeton, North Dakota, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 5.

Lura was born on Oct. 16, 1927, in the Bismarck hospital to Lydia (Strayer) and Albert Bahr. She attended Flasher grade school for three years until her parents moved to a farm near Mooreton. She attended grade school and high school at Antelope and graduated from high school at Wyndmere.

She married Hilford (Smokey) Royce Johnson on June 2, 1946, at the Antelope Methodist Church.

She is survived by her children, Dan (Gayle), Jesse, Roger, and Clyde. Her grandchildren were added gifts from God, Phillip Johnson (Maaya Takeda) of Tokyo, Japan, Anna (Matt) Porter of Moorhead, MN, and Wesley Beuning of Lincoln, NB. She adored them and her beloved daughter-in-law, Gayle. In her later years she received additional blessings with her great-grandchildren, Kyra and Madison Beuning, and John Porter.

Lura’s love for Jesus, the Bible, her family, her friends, and her church were very evident in her life. Her talent in music and her writing were truly gifts from God. She used them well. She was a very good communicator, writing programs for Sunday School and the community.

Lura worked many years at the State School of Science, and she appreciated all the love they showed her for 24 years.

Her husband and her 13 siblings preceded her in death.

