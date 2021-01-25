Lura Mae Thelma Johnson, 93, died Jan. 12, 2021, at St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge, Minnesota. She is now with her Lord.
Her funeral will be held at the Evergreen United Methodist Church in Wahpeton, North Dakota, later in the spring when it is safe to gather.
Lura was born on Oct. 16, 1927, in the Bismarck hospital to Lydia (Strayer) and Albert Bahr. She attended Flasher grade school for three years until her parents moved to a farm near Mooreton, North Dakota. She attended grade school and high school at Antelope and graduated from high school at Wyndmere, North Dakota.
She married Hilford (Smokey) Royce Johnson on June 2, 1946 at the Antelope Methodist Church.
Lura worked many years at the State School of Science, and she appreciated all the love they showed her for 24 years.
Lura's love for Jesus, the bible, her family, her friends, and her church were very evident in her life. Her talent in music and her writing were truly gifts from God. She used them well. She was a very good communicator, writing programs for Sunday School and the community.
She is survived by her children, Dan (Gayle), Jesse, Roger, and Clyde. Her grandchildren were added gifts from God, Phillip Johnson (Maaya Takeda) of Tokyo, Japan, Anna (Matt) Porter of Moorhead, Minnesota, and Wesley Beuning of Lincoln, Nebraska. She adored them and her beloved daughter-in-law, Gayle. In her later years she received additional blessings with her great-grandchildren, Kyra and Madison Beuning, and John Porter.
Her husband and her 13 siblings preceded her in death.
A memorial site will be set up at www.vertinmunson.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
