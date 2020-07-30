Lydia Weckend beloved wife of Joseph Weckend and mother of Eileen Mislan (husband, Dr. Garry Mislan) passed away recently at the age of 102.
A Memorial Mass, open to the public, will be celebrated on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10 a.m. in St John’s Catholic Church, Wahpeton. There will be visitation at 9:30 a.m. No flowers please but any Memorial offering of a gift to St John’s Catholic School would be gratefully accepted. A luncheon in Lydia’s honor will be held at a future date.
