Lyle Boland, 83

Lyle “Ole” Boland, 83, beloved father, brother and grandfather, was called to his eternal resting place on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at St. Raphael in Valley City, North Dakota.

The memorial service will be at 11 a.m., Monday, June 26, 2023, at Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home in Fargo, North Dakota. Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m., Sunday, June 25, 2023 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Fargo.

To plant a tree in memory of Lyle Boland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries