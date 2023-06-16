Lyle Boland, 83

Lyle “Ole” Boland, 83, beloved father, brother and grandfather, was called to his eternal resting place on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at St. Raphael in Valley City, North Dakota.
The memorial service will be at 11 a.m., Monday, June 26, 2023, at Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home in Fargo, North Dakota. Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m., Sunday, June 25, 2023 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Fargo.
Lyle entered this world on Sept. 4, 1939, in Lisbon, North Dakota, along with his twin brother, Leroy, born to Harry and Inga (Thompson) Boland. He attended a one-room schoolhouse and in Horace, North Dakota. He worked for Russ Buick and later worked at the meat packing plant for 15 years. He opened Ole’s Repair auto shop which he later moved out to Christine, North Dakota. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and auto racing. He used to be the flag man out at the fairgrounds race track.
He is survived by his former wife, Elaine Hellerud Wendlick and their children, Tim (Kris) Boland, Brian (Sharon Mason) Boland; his former wife Ruth Molacek Zurn and her children, Brad (Melissa) Zurn, Ed (Pam) Zurn, Kim (Travis) Taxdahl; sister, Minnie Malkmus, Bismarck, North Dakota; sister, Barbara (Alton) Olson, Kent, Washington; sisters-in-law, Gloria Boland and Sharon Boland; brother-in-law, Ray Nelson; grandchildren, Jennifer (Eric) Samaniego, Jeff Boland, Damion Boland, Sacha Boland, Tara Boland, Hayleigh Clapper, Tyler (Brie) Zurn, Mitchell Zurn, McKay (Braeden) Cordts, Nathan (Tina) Zurn, Maddy (DJ) Winter, Jacob Friese, Joshua Friese; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Lyle was preceded in death by his parents; twin brother, Leroy Boland; brothers, Alvin Boland, Harry “Red” Boland Jr.; sister, Lorraine Nelson; brother-in-law, Thomas Malkmus; sister-in-law, Margaret “Peggy” Boland; and granddaughter, Amber Boland.
Arrangements entrusted to Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home in Fargo.
To plant a tree in memory of Lyle Boland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
