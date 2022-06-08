Purchase Access

Lyle E. Nordick, 90

Lyle E. Nordick, 90, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022, at St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 20, 2022, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 12:30 pm, until the time of service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

