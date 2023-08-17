Lyle Hovland, 82

Lyle Hovland, age 82, of Rothsay, Minnesota, died on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, North Dakota, after battling cancer.
Memorial Services were at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Little Bethany Church, 3022 110th St. S., Barnesville, Minnesota, with Rev. Randy Whitehead officiating. Inurnment was in Little Bethany Cemetery.
Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Dobmeier Funeral Home in Barnesville.
Lyle Edward Hovland was born on May 19, 1941, to Alvin Gilman and Agnes Albertina (Malingen) Hovland in Pelican Rapids, Minnesota. He was baptized and confirmed at Little Bethany Church in rural Barnesville. He attended the Lawndale Country School through the eighth grade. He then went on to graduate from Barnesville High School in 1959.
Lyle was a proud member of the FFA in high school. He worked on the family farm all through the years and then enlisted into the U.S. Marines and served his country for three years. He was stationed in many places including California and Okinawa. He returned home to Minnesota and picked up where he left off on the family farm.
Lyle married Diane Velo on May 18, 1974, at South Immanuel Lutheran Church. They made their home on the family farm in Prairie View Township where they raised two children. He farmed dairy, corn, and beans. He cared for and loved the land. Lyle’s pride was his family including his five grandchildren.
He served on numerous boards including the Minnesota Grain and Feed Association, Golden Growers Cooperative and served on the Board of Directors, Rothsay Farmers Coop, and for the last 20 years he has been on the Wilkin County Commission and served the third district. He was a lifelong member of Little Bethany Church and served the church in many ways.
Lyle is survived by his wife Diane (Velo) Hovland, of Rothsay; two children: Krysta (Mike) Mischel of Golden, Colorado, Kurt (Haili) Hovland, of Barnesville; five grandchildren: Tennyson and Berkeley Mischel, Haven, Henley, Hart Hovland; two siblings: Marlys (Charlie) Winkels, of Rothsay, Diane (Steve) Platter of Issaquah, Washington; brother-in-law Chuck VanSickle, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota; sister-in-law Marne Jo Hovland; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Lyle was preceded in death by his parents, two siblings: Norma VanSickle and Peter Hovland. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton and Rothsay Partners.
