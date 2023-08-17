Lyle Hovland, 82

Lyle Hovland, age 82, of Rothsay, Minnesota, died on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, North Dakota, after battling cancer.

Memorial Services were at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Little Bethany Church, 3022 110th St. S., Barnesville, Minnesota, with Rev. Randy Whitehead officiating. Inurnment was in Little Bethany Cemetery.

Tags

Load entries