Lyle J. Berg, 71

Lyle J. Berg, 71 of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 in Lidgerwood.

Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m.Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 followed by a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Lidgerwood. Inurnment will be at a later date at Clifford Community Cemetery, Clifford, North Dakota. Fr. Peter Anderl will officiate.

Frank Family Funeral Home, Lidgerwood, is in charge of the arrangements.

