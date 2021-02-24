Lynal Oscarson, 93, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at Twin Town Villa Assisted Living in Breckenridge.
A walk-through visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. A private family service will be held. Please refer back to the funeral home website and Lynal’s Tribute Wall for a link to the Live-stream at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Clergy will be Rev. Gretchen Enoch and Vicar Lynn Melchior.
Interment will be at First Lutheran North Cemetery, Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com
