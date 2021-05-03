Lynn Brown, 83 

Lynn Brown, age 83, of Fargo, North Dakota, died Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Villa Maria, Fargo under hospice care.
His funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Olivet Lutheran Church, Fargo, with visitation held from 1-2 p.m. Military Honors will follow the service.
Perry Lynn Brown was born July 19, 1937 at rural Fergus Falls, Minnesota, the son of Perry M. and Viola (Young) Brown. Lynn entered the U.S. Army in 1960 and served a time in Germany. He then was transferred into the Army Reserve until 1966.
Lynn was united in marriage to Karon Neisess in Campbell, North Dakota, on June 26, 1964. Four children were born to them. She died June 11, 1997. On Nov. 6, 1999, Lynn married Judy Westby in Fargo.
Lynn had worked for his father-in-law at Campbell Lumber Company and then as a plumber. He later moved to Otter Tail Lake, Minnesota, and helped form and operate G & L Builders, Inc. He later did seasonal work for many lake cabin owners in the Otter Tail Lake area.
His family said his hobbies included “working.” After retiring, Lynn did many home projects and remodeled he and Judy’s home near Glyndon, Minnesota. However, Lynn really enjoyed his grandchildren.
Lynn is survived by his wife, Judy; one daughter Karma (Joel) Krause, Wyndmere, North Dakota; three sons Perry (Lisa), Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, Lan (Sarah) Bemidji, Minnesota, and Anthony (Rebecca), Breezy Point, Minnesota; also, Judy’s children, Kevin (Gina) Westby, Norfolk, Virginia and Kristin Biloki (fiancé Marvin Cooper), Dallas, Texas; 18 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; his siblings Arlene (Otto) Hanson, Beatrice Runningen, Diana Burmeister, Dennis Brown, James (Lisa) Brown and Barbara (Dave) Anderson.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Karon, his parents and his siblings Milton, Jean, and Betty
West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center is entrusted with arrangements.
