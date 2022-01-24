Lynn M. Oswalt, 42

Lynn Marie Tetzloff Oswalt, 42, of Topeka, Kansas, died Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at her home.
The celebration of life was at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22 at New Hope Church, 2915 SW Eighth, Topeka. Another service and the burial will be at Fairview Memorial Gardens, Wahpeton, North Dakota, at a later date.
Lynn Marie Tetzloff was born May 8, 1979, in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to Gerald and Sharon (Smith) Tetzloff.
She lived in Wahpeton and attended Wahpeton Public Schools, graduating in 1997 from Wahpeton High School.
She married Todd Oswalt on April 19, 2008. She was a housewife and mother.
She enjoyed going to church, doing her makeup, crocheting and spending time with family.
She will be sadly missed by her husband Todd and beloved children Katelyn and Austin, Topeka; her mother Sharon Tetzloff, Wahpeton; her brother Steven, Fargo, North Dakota; her brother Loren (Kandi) Tetzloff, Spicer, Minnesota; her sister JoAnn (Andy) Dodd, Wahpeton; her mother- and father-in-law Lyle and Debra Baird, Onega, Kansas; a sister-in-law Ashleigh (Ryan) Knick, Derby, Kansas; several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, family friends and loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her father Gerald, her sister Pam, her brother Donald, her brother-in-law Dustin Douglas, and many other relatives.
To plant a tree in memory of Lynn Oswalt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.