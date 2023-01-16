Lynn Ray Olson, 74
Lynn Ray Olson, born on June 11, 1949, passed away on Jan. 9, 2023, in Minot, North Dakota.
In keeping with Lynn’s wishes cremation has taken place. His Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at the Beaver Creek Lutheran Church in rural Ray, North Dakota. Pastor Jon Wellumson will be officiating. Visitation will be held at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Tioga, North Dakota, from 2-6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 and an hour prior to the service time at the church. A Family and Friends Service will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Tioga.
Lynn was born to parents, Clinton and Lila Olson, in Moorhead, Minnesota, where he spent part of his childhood, along with siblings, Kathy (deceased), and brother, Jim. Lynn attended grade school at St. Joseph’s Catholic School until 1961, when his parents moved the family to Fairmount, North Dakota, where he attended Fairmount Public School until he graduated in 1967. Lynn made lifelong friends in Fairmount with whom he never lost touch.
Lynn enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1969, voluntarily signing up for Vietnam War efforts, and was honorably discharged in 1971.
Lynn found work in construction and met and married Karen Fifer in 1972. The couple moved to Tioga, in 1975, and Lynn found employment with Basin Oil, which he would later purchase in 1982. The couple had three children and raised their family in Tioga.
Lynn nurtured and grew his business into a community icon, where patrons would drive the extra distance to enjoy the good old-fashioned treatment of a full-service fuel station. Lynn loved his community and shared his love of softball and country music with his closest friends.
He sold his business in 2014, though continued working until 2016, when he retired.
Lynn moved to his beloved home near Lake Sakakawea in 2014 to foster his dream of living surrounded by nature. He loved all that nature had to offer, and spent most of his time admiring the beauty around him. He spoke fondly of the wild bunnies, which he fed and cared for, that took up residence both at his home and in his heart.
Lynn spent a large portion of his life volunteering for organizations geared toward nature and wild animal preservation, including Pheasants Forever, where he was instrumental in the rehabilitation and releasing of wild pheasants. He also worked with the National Wild Turkey Federation and Ducks Unlimited, since wildlife, wildlife photography, and ornithology were some of his deepest passions.
Lynn also enjoyed fishing and hunting, though as he aged, found more pleasure in shooting with a camera, honoring his love and compassion for animals and nature in a milder way. He loved coming across Native American artifacts and was passionate about learning and supporting indigenous cultures.
He supported Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary, and St. Labre Indian School, donating and visiting often to support the spirit of their missions.
Lynn was dedicated to his family and took pride in making sure his daughters always felt loved and safe.
Lynn Ray Olson is survived and will forever be missed by the following; daughters, Kristina (Tony) Navarrete of Issaquah, Washington, Laura (James) McGillis of Tioga, and Jessica Olson of Dickinson, North Dakota. Also; brother, Jim Olson (Teresa) of Downer, Minnesota; grandson, Jacob Porras of San Antonio, Texas: and granddaughter, Laila Fischer of Tioga; and by relatives, Max Wilhelmi of Fargo, North Dakota, Briana (Brian) Kautzman of Fargo, Samantha (Michael) Mulligan of Grand Forks, North Dakota, and Shirley Carlson of Dilworth, Minnesota.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Clinton and Lila Olson and sister, Kathy Wilhelmi.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make a donation in Lynn Ray Olson’s memory to the Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary, at the following website: https://www.wildmustangs.com/donate
The Memorial Service will be livestreamed, you can view Lynn’s Memorial Service directly on his obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.