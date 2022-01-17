Mabel C. Schmitz, 100, of Fargo, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Eventide in Fargo.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, with visitation one hour prior at Hope Lutheran Church, South Campus in Fargo. Pastor Keith Walka will officiate the service. Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Gardens in Wahpeton, North Dakota, at a later date.
A live stream of her service will be available on her obituary page at vertinmunson.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice in Mabel’s memory.
Mabel Christine Schmitz was born at home on the family farm in rural Hankinson, North Dakota, on March 19, 1921, to Ernest & Ida (Hubrig) Tischer. Mabel was baptized in Hankinson on April 17, 1921. She attended public school in Hankinson. She was the third of 10 children, so needless to say, she had to help out her mother with the younger children. When the twins, Mark and Margaret arrived, she and viola were given the task of taking care of them when Grandma Ida was busy with chores or other things.
Mabel married Milton Miller on Nov. 15, 1938. They raised four daughters. Together they ran two businesses in Wahpeton, Miller Construction and Miller Produce. After several years of illness, Milton was heaven bound on June 30, 1964. She found herself a widow and with one daughter, Deborah still at home.
After Milton’s death she bought a business outside of Hankinson on Lake Elsie. She owned and operated Lakeview Restaurant until 1970. That is where she met Gordon Schmitz. They married on Oct. 23, 1970, and moved to Casselton where Gordon was employed by AT&T. In 1974, they built a new home. They were very proud of their home and yard and took great pride in keeping it in good shape. They raised a big garden and Mabel did a lot of canning and freezing. They resided in their home until September 2019, 45 years. They then moved to assisted living at Sheyenne Crossing at West Fargo, North Dakota.
They enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing. They bought a park model in Mesa, Arizona, after Gordon retired in 1991, where they would spend four months of the year. In 1977 Mabel got bored at being at home so she went back to work for the Cass County Reporter. She retired in 1989 after 12 years.
Mabel is survived by her husband, Gordon; daughters, Deloris Differding, Thornton, Colorado, Diane (Eugene) Johnson, Noonan, North Dakota, and Dorine Green, Wahpeton; 13 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Margaret Nipstead; brother, Mark (Shirley) Tischer; and many nieces and nephews.
Mabel was preceded in death by her husband, Milton Miller; her parents; daughter, Deborah Flanders; sons-in-law, Peter Differding, David Green and Lou Flanders; and her siblings, Viola Gast, Leonard, Raymond, Reuben, Dennis Tischer, Verna Kensrud, and Elaine Fenske.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral, Wahpeton.
