Manfred Decker, 80, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, at St. Francis Healthcare Campus. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.

Vertin-Munson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Manford Decker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

