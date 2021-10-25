Marc Ambrose Roob, 48

Marc Ambrose Roob, 48, of Roseville, Minnesota, formerly of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.

There will be two celebrations of Marc’s life, one in the Twin Cities and one in Wahpeton, North Dakota. The Breckenridge celebration will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Wahpeton Community Center (304 Fifth St. S., Wahpeton, ND 58075).

A small gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date at the Lake View Cemetery Traverse County, Minnesota.

Marc enjoyed his Vikings, attending the Minnesota State Fair and movies. Marc was fond of family gatherings and loved entertaining his family. He especially enjoyed the company of his uncle Allen Eldridge and the special bond they shared over many years.

Marc was preceded in death by his father Ambrose Roob, his brother Bradley Roob, his grandparents Edith and Stewart Eldridge, grandparents Ambrose and Brigitta Roob and many aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his mother Linda Roob (Eldridge), sister Lori Tix (Brian), brothers Greg Roob, Adam (Bethany) Roob and Andrew (Amanda) Roob, sister-in-law Neva Barber and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

