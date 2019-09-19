Marceen “Joy” Loeks, 87, of Breckenridge, Minnesota (formerly Campbell, Minnesota), passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17 at CHI St. Francis Medical Center.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.

Visitation will continue at 10 a.m., Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Campbell, followed by the 11 a.m. funeral service. Pastor Carl Berner will officiate. Burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Campbell.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.

Tags

Load entries