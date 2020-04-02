Marcella Bates, 96
Marcella Bates, 96, of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, passed away at Essentia Health on Monday, March 30, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
Marcella was born on Aug. 3, 1923 to John and Alvina (Differding) Schmit. She attended country school through the eighth grade. Marcella married Bert Bates on Oct. 28, 1940 in Wahpeton, North Dakota.
Marcella and Bert made their home in Dilworth, Minnesota. To their union, five children were born; Sylvester, Bernard, Maxine, Charles and Delores. In 1966, they moved to Rollag, in 1970 to Hawley and in 1978 they made their final home in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.
Marcella was known for her skills as a chef at the Silver Star Supper Club between Dilworth and Moorhead, Minnesota and the Norseman at Hawley, Minnesota. Everyone said she made the best steaks that were cooked to perfection. People would travel from all over to enjoy the steaks. Marcella was also known for her baking skills. At Christmas time she made a variety of goodies for all her family and friends.
Marcella later worked at the Swift Eckrich plant in Detroit Lakes until her retirement. She was a devoted member of St Mary’s Catholic Church and a member of Catholic Daughters.
Marcella is survived by her son Bernard (Rose) Bates, Moorhead; daughters Maxine (Duane) Boehning, Fargo, North Dakota, and Delores (Helen) Bolin, Vergas, Minnesota; daughter-in-law Judy Bates, Park Rapids, Minnesota; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren.
Marcella was preceded in death by her husband Bert; sons Sylvester and Charles; grandson Greg; granddaughter Kimberly; brothers Bernard and Raymond; and sisters Veronica and Rosella.
Arrangements are entrusted to David-Donehower Funeral Home, Detroit Lakes.
