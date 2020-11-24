Marcella D. Krueger, 93, of Moorhead, Minnesota, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Sanford Hospice House, Fargo, North Dakota.
A memorial service for family will be held on Saturday, Nov. 28, at Dilworth Lutheran Church. Please join the family via live stream at 2 p.m. on Marcella’s obituary page at www.wrightfuneral.com, where video tribute and guestbook are also available.
A celebration of her life will be held in late spring/summer of 2021.
Graveside service will be at Moorhead Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are to go to Dilworth Lutheran Church Building Fund and Sanford Hospice House.
Marcella “Marcie” D. Krueger (Guderian) was born in Kent, Minnesota, on July 31, 1927 to Harry and Hannah Guderian. Marcella was the youngest of three children. She had a brother, Elmer, and a sister, Dorthy. She got her education at a country school in Kent, Minnesota, and G.E.D. in Moorhead.
She was united in marriage to Arlyn D. Krueger on Feb. 1, 1949 at Wolverton Lutheran Church. They raised their family of four children in Dilworth, Minnesota.
Marcella worked at Silverline and various area jobs. Arlyn and Marcella retired to Ottertail Lake. She was a lifetime member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary in Moorhead. She was a charter member of Dilworth Lutheran Church. Marcella’s greatest joys were her family and friends, gardening, casino trips and putting together puzzles.
She is survived by her children, Diane Breslin of Grosse Pointe, Michigan, Keith (Jeanne) Krueger of Ft. Myers, Florida, Kevin (Jean) Krueger of Prior Lake, Minnesota, and Debra (Wayne) Radke of Perley, Minnesota; her seven grandchildren, Michael, Kelly, Jason, Bryan, Jeremy, Thomas and Andrew; her great-grandchildren, Kevin, Sarah, Rachel, Christopher, Blake, Thurston, Wolfgang, Liam, Charlee and Natalie; as well as her sister-in-law, Beverly (Jim) Gorder; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arlyn; her parents, Harry and Hannah; her step-father, William; her in-laws, George and Tillie Krueger; her brother, Elmer and sister-in-law Edna; and sister, Dorthy and brother-in-law Marvin.
Wright Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
