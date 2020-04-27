Marcie Ham, 68, of Wyndmere, North Dakota, passed away at her residence surrounded by her loving family on April 3, 2020.
With the current health concerns impacting the country, a private family service will be held in the coming days to honor Marcie's life.
Marcie was born in Breckenridge, Minnesota, on March 1, 1952, to Henry and Caroline (Kruschke) Schoencek. She grew up and attended school in Breckenridge and graduated high school in 1970. After receiving her diploma, Marcie continued her education and began her career as a paralegal. In 1971, she moved to California. After living there for 30 years, Marcie moved to Wyndmere, North Dakota, and worked in Fargo, North Dakota.
In 2006, Marcie was united in marriage to Michael Ham in Nevada and they made their home in Wyndmere where they eventually retired.
Marcie enjoyed spending time on her computer and also loved cooking Mexican dishes.
She will be greatly missed by her loving husband, Michael of Wyndmere; daughters, Shannon Evanouski of Sacramento, California, and Marissa Evanouski of San Diego, California; five step-children, Kelly (Mary) Ham of Brownsville, Texas, Shelly Ham of Sacred Heart, Minnesota, Donna Honeycutt of Munsford, Alabama, Jack (Carrie) Ham of St. Cloud, Minnesota, and Jennifer (Mike) Holtz of Fargo, North Dakota; 10 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and brother, Ron (Magalena) Schoencek of Coos Bay, Oregon.
Marcie was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Caroline.
Expressions of sympathy during this time can be left on the condolences page available with the obituary on the funeral home's website. The funeral home also encourages you to view the video tribute and/or webcast of the service that may be available.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home.
