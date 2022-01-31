Margaret Ann Alinder, 85
A celebration of the life of Margaret Alinder, an 85-year-old Buffalo, Wyoming, resident who passed away suddenly at the Agape Living Center in Buffalo on Jan. 25, 2022, will be held by her family later this summer of 2022.
Margaret Ann Grieve was born on Sept. 28, 1936, to Dewey and Effie (Evenson) Grieve in Buffalo, North Dakota. She grew up on a farm and graduated from Buffalo High School in Buffalo, North Dakota with the class of 1954.
After high school she attended classes at Dakota Business College. She married Robert Alinder on June 14, 1956, and they made their home in Wahpeton, North Dakota where they had three children. In Wahpeton she worked with the Director of Special Education and was involved in the Jaycees and P.E.O.
She enjoyed having tacos and wine with her close friends.
In 1972 they moved to Kalispell, Montana. Margaret worked as a supervisor at the Flathead County Courthouse. She enjoyed living in the mountains and took art classes. In 1976 they relocated to Buffalo, where they owned and operated the Kinnison trailer court. They later purchased the P.O. News in Sheridan, which Margaret operated for many years.
Margaret lived in Renton, Washington, for several years. She was an avid sports fan and an NBA season ticket holder for the Seattle Sonics.
In Buffalo, she worked at Margo’s Pottery and sold antiques at the Treasure Chest. Margaret received her 50-year pin from P.E.O. this last year.
Throughout her life she loved music, loved to bake, and enjoyed collecting antiques, pottery, and art. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and a friend to many.
She is survived by two daughters; Karla Granger and husband Mike of Renton, Diane Ellison and husband John of Casper, and one son Kerry of Sandia, Texas; four grandchildren, Ryan Granger and his wife Laurel of Hansville, Washington, Molly Granger of Kirkland, Washington, and Matt Granger of Renton, Cory Ellison and his wife Lauren of Lackenheath, England; Four great grandsons, Jace and Samuel also of Lackenheath, Hans and Sebastian of Hansville, Washington; one brother Gary and wife Audrey of Buffalo, North Dakota; sister Kay McNulty and her husband Don of Moorhead, Minnesota; sister-in-law Peg Grieve of Fargo, North Dakota, Sharon Dragland and husband Juel of St. Cloud, Minnesota; brother-in-law Kenneth Alinder of Fargo, North Dakota, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert, her parents, her brother Don and one nephew Todd.
Donations in Margaret’s memory may be made to the Agape Living Center in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo, Wyoming 82834. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneral.com.
Harness Funeral Home in Buffalo, Wyoming is entrusted with arrangements.
