Margaret Barina, 99

Margaret Barina, age 99, of Wahpeton has passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the care of St. Francis Medical Center in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Margaret Bertha Pratt was born on Jan. 1, 1923, to Orlo and Hilda (Laboda) in Great Bend, ND. After graduating high school, Margaret married Albert Barina on Oct. 16, 1943 at the Smoky Hill Army Airfield Chapel in Salina, Kansas. Following Albert’s military service, the couple settled in Wahpeton where they had two boys, Michael and Dan. The couple lived in Wahpeton until the early 1990s when they moved outside of Topeka, Kansas to be close to Margaret’s sisters. They returned to Wahpeton in 1998 where they spent their remaining years.
Margaret lovingly raised the two boys and took care of the home before working at Pamida and the Sew and Sew later in life. Margaret loved spoiling her grandchildren, cooking, baking angel food cakes for birthday celebrations and playing cards with friends. She was also an accomplished seamstress, sewing articles of clothing for herself and others, including many Halloween costumes for her grandchildren over the years. Margaret lived independently until August of 2022, when she moved into the Leach Home. She was an active member of the Senior Citizens Center and volunteered her time working in the gift shop at St. Francis Hospital.
Margaret is survived by her daughter-in-law, Henelia Barina and grandchildren Kyle (Charity) and their children Esther and Lydia, Thomas, Jared, Joey, and Taylor.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Barina; her parents, Orlo and Hilda Pratt; sons, Michael and Dan; and siblings Lorne, Lois, Joyce, Janice and La Belle.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., with her Memorial Mass starting at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at the St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton with Rev. Dale Lagodinski officiating. Burial will take place after her service at Fairview Memorial Gardens in Wahpeton. A livestream of her service will be available on the funeral home’s website. Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton.
