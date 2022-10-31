Margaret Barina, 99

Margaret Barina, age 99, of Wahpeton has passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the care of St. Francis Medical Center in Breckenridge, Minnesota.

Margaret Bertha Pratt was born on Jan. 1, 1923, to Orlo and Hilda (Laboda) in Great Bend, ND. After graduating high school, Margaret married Albert Barina on Oct. 16, 1943 at the Smoky Hill Army Airfield Chapel in Salina, Kansas. Following Albert’s military service, the couple settled in Wahpeton where they had two boys, Michael and Dan. The couple lived in Wahpeton until the early 1990s when they moved outside of Topeka, Kansas to be close to Margaret’s sisters. They returned to Wahpeton in 1998 where they spent their remaining years.

