Margaret “Maggie” Kappes, 61, of Kent, Minnesota, passed away at Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

Public visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, with a private family prayer service at 7 p.m.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Kent, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Father Leo Moenkedick will be officiating.

Burial will be held at St. Thomas Catholic Cemetery, Kent.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.

To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Kappes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries