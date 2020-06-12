Margaret ‘Maggie’ Kappes, 61
Margaret “Maggie” Kappes, 61, of Kent, Minnesota, passed away at Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
Public visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, with a private family prayer service at 7 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 15, 2020, at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Kent, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Father Leo Moenkedick will be officiating. Burial will be held at St. Thomas Catholic Cemetery, Kent.
Margaret, affectionately known as “Maggie,” was born in Oakes, North Dakota, on Oct. 14, 1958, to Adolph and Meryle (Beauchamp) Zimbelman. She grew up and attended school at Fullerton, Monango, and Colfax, North Dakota, and completing school at Richland County #44, Colfax.
On Oct. 18, 1975, Maggie was united in marriage to Maury Kappes at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Kent. The couple made their home in Kent and began raising their family there. Once the children were old enough to begin school Maggie began working at Spies Super Value, Breckenridge, and St. Francis Medical Center, Breckenridge. During this time, she was also a Colfax First Responder. She then worked for CHI Health at Home and Hospice in Fargo and later, worked from home with Conifer Health Solutions. Maggie was an active member of St. Thomas Catholic Church, Kent, and was also the city clerk in Kent for many years.
Apart from excelling in each career path, Maggie enjoyed spending her free time tending to her flowers, baking, crocheting, and reading. She also loved traveling the “old west” and spoiling her grandchildren with her latest shopping hauls where she always looked for a good deal. Photography was another of one Maggie’s hobbies. Most of all, Maggie valued her time spent with her family and used every opportunity to express how dearly she loved them. She will always be remembered for her spirit of generosity and thoughtfulness.
Maggie will be greatly missed by her children, Kirk (Kari) Kappes and their children, Kayleigh (Jeremiah) Crum, and Brayden; Jenny (Roger) Chaput and their son, Aiden; Gwen (Rory) Sobolik and their sons, Hudson, Lawson, and Trygg; and Mark (Jessica) Kappes and their daughter, Amelia; brothers, Roy (Susan) Knapp, Walter (Marlys) Zimbelman, and Garth (Lana) Zimbelman; sister, Eileen (John) Wahler; many nieces and nephews, some of which were as close to her as her own children; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Maury Kappes; parents, Adolph and Meryle Zimbelman; and brother, Tim Knapp.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
