Margaret “Peggy” A. Ehlert, 80, of Fairmount, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, North Dakota. 

Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Fr. Leo Moenkendick will officiate the service.  Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Fairmount. 

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

