Margaret ‘Peggy’ Elaine Huelsman, 86
Margaret “Peggy” Elaine Huelsman, 86, of Foxhome, Minnesota, died on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and continuing one hour prior to the service. Funeral Service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, performed by Fr. Dale Lagodinski. Interment will be Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Margaret Elaine was born on July 1, 1933, in Fergus Falls, the daughter of Reuben Morris and Florence Mary (Schuetze) Danielson. She attended school in Fergus Falls graduating from Washington High School in 1951. She later went on to attend college in California for bookkeeping.
On Oct. 25, 1958, she married Raymond R. Lankow at the Methodist Church in Foxhome. They were blessed with a son, Scott and daughter, Nancy and were married for 49 years, seven months and nine days. The couple lived in Foxhome where they farmed.
Peggy’s jobs included Woolworth’s Dept. Store, where she was in charge of the stationary counter. She moved to West Los Angeles, California and worked at Telemeter Magnetics and later moved to St. Paul, Minnesota, for Power Brake and Equipment, North Western Bell Telephone Company as an operator for 20 years. Peggy also worked at the Breckenridge A.S.C.S Office for five years as an Administration Clerk before heading back to the farm.
On Nov. 22, 2011, she married Arlo R. Huelsman in Breckenridge.
She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church of Fergus Falls, The American and International Carnival Glass Club, North Dakota Pottery Society Association, Campfire and Girl Scouts.
Her interests included embroidery, reading, music, flowers, antique furniture, traveling and Snippy the cat. Peggy also enjoyed feeding and identifying the Birds.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Raymond in 2008 and a sister, Patricia Jonah.
Her family includes her children, Scott Lankow of Foxhome and Nancy (Alan) Vetter of Wahpeton, North Dakota; three grandsons, Christopher (Patti), Matthew (fiancé Samantha) and Mark (Amber) Vetter; three great-grandsons, Anthony, Bradyn and Coltyn Vetter; a great-granddaughter, Eyelyn Vetter; stepchildren, Gloria (Bob) Thelen of Glenwood, Minnesota, Anita (Steve) Willprecht of Wahpeton, Joe (Renae) Huelsman of Grand Forks, North Dakota, Dean Huelsman of Foxhome, Karen (Don) Ritter of Morris, Minnesota, and Lisa (Tom) Nelson of Fergus Falls; step-grandchildren, Laura, Stacy, Matthew, Amanda, Sara, Cory, Rachael, James, Krystal, Cassandra, Christopher and one angel, Nathan; step-great-grandchildren, Ryan, Ella, Tianna, Riley and Jaspen; an aunt, Evelyn Jorgensen along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.