Margery “Margie” Madsen, 101, of Moorhead, Minnesota (formerly Breckenridge, Minnesota), passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021, followed by her 11 a.m. funeral service at Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge. Pastor Elroy Vesta will officiate the service. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Breckenridge.
Margery Leona Ferguson was born on Dec. 31, 1919, to James and Goldie (Bradford) Ferguson in Wahpeton, North Dakota. She grew up there and when she was 8 years old, her family moved south of Breckenridge on a farmstead.
On March 3, 1939, Margie married the love of her life, Ralph Madsen, in Sisseton, South Dakota. They made their home in Breckenridge and raised their family there. They were founding members of Breckenridge Lutheran Church. Margie went to school at Josef’s School of Hair Design, Fargo, and operated “de Marge’ French Room” wig shop in her home. She was a hostess at the country club and sold Stanley Home Products along with other home and beauty supplies.
Ralph and Margie built their lake home on Blanche Lake, Minnesota, and for decades they welcomed generations of family and friends. They retired to Clarkston, Washington, and later Chino Valley, Arizona, returning to enjoy the summer months at the lake, and later returned to Fargo. After 63 years together, Ralph died in 2002. Margie was passionate about life, family, friends, and Jesus. She remained independent in her own home and senior living apartments, until transferring to assisted living at age 98.
Margery is survived by her son, Dennis (Joan) Madsen, of West Fargo, North Dakota; grandchildren, Teresa (Kevin) Knox, of Jordan, Minnesota, Jamesy Bakken, of Tempe, Arizona, J.R. (Carleen) Madsen, of Fargo, Cynthia (Dean) Ebert, of Hancock, Wisconsin, and Stephanie (Kirk Peterson) Hickel, of Breckenridge; great-grandchildren, Tiffany (Scott) Dilger, Jordan Knox, Jesse Knox, Noah Knox, Grace Ann Madsen, Isaac Madsen, Kyle (Margaret Scott) Baldukas, Brady Baldukas, and Jourdan Harty; great-great-grandson, Jason Baldukas; sister, Joyce (Harold) Lindor, of Prineville, Oregon; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Madsen; infant daughter Shirley Madsen and daughter Sharon Madsen; parents, James and Goldie Ferguson; sisters, Alys O’Leary-Sullivan and Dorothy Foster; infant brother James Ferguson and brother Lloyd Ferguson.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home.
