Margery “Margie” Madsen, 101, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021, from 10-11 a.m. followed by her 11 a.m. funeral service at Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge. Pastor Elroy Vesta will officiate the service. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Breckenridge.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home.

