Margie Gagelin, 97

Margie Gagelin, 97, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at CHI St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge, Minnesota.

Visitation will be held from 9:30-11 a.m. followed by her funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton. Rev. Matthew Tooman will officiate the service. Burial will be at Fairview Memorial Gardens, Wahpeton.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

