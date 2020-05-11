Marian E. Haugen, 83, Wyndmere, North Dakota, passed on to eternal life, after a brief illness on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

With the current health concerns impacting our country, there will be a private family service held.  A church service will be held at a later date for the public.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Marian Haugen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries