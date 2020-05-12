Marian E. Haugen, 83, Wyndmere, North Dakota, passed on to eternal life on Saturday, May 9, 2020. A private family service will be held this week. A church service will be held at a later date for the public.
She was born in Fargo, North Dakota, in December 1936, to Norman and Ethel Jordheim. She was raised on their family farm with her four brothers, Harold, Gene, Bob, and Curtis. She was baptized, confirmed, and a member at Walcott Lutheran Church. She graduated from Walcott High School in 1954 and later from Concordia College with a teaching degree. She taught school for three years in Wyndmere and Leonard.
Marian enjoyed being a member of the; WELCA, American Legion Auxillary, Grace Lutheran Church, and later, Wyndmere Lutheran Church. She was a loyal fan of the Bison and Vikings. She was an expert cook and loved to bake lutefisk, lefse, and ebelskivers.
She met Don Haugen and they were united in marriage at Walcott Lutheran Church, 1958. She was a very busy farm wife, raising two sons, Mike and Doug.
Marian will always be missed by her husband, Don; sons, Mike (Alma) and Doug (Lisa); brothers, Harold (LaVonne), Bob (Margie), and Gene; sister-in-law, Marilyn Jordheim; and many loving nieces, nephews, and their families.
Those departing before her are her parents, Norman and Ethyl Jordheim; brother, Curtis; mother and father-in-law, Melvin and Hazel Haugen; and sister-in-law Dorothy Jordheim.
Marian was great conversationalist and an amazing friend to all. In her memory, take the time to call or stop in to see those who are important to you.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.