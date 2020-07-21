Marian E. Haugen, 83, Wyndmere, North Dakota, passed on to eternal life on Saturday, May 9, 2020.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, from 10-11 a.m. followed by her 11 a.m. funeral service at Wyndmere Lutheran Church in Wyndmere, North Dakota, and the public is welcomed to come.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
