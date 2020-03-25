Marian Rutter, 95
Marian Rutter, 95 of Ortonville, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Fairway View Neighborhoods, Ortonville. Funeral services are pending.
Marian Elsie Jagow was born Nov. 23, 1924, on a farm near Hadley, Michigan, to Henry S. Jagow and his wife, Mamie (Knispel) Jagow. She was brought to baptism and became a member of God’s family on Jan. 4, 1925, at Christ Lutheran Church, Goodrich, Michigan, W. Junke, pastor.
When Marian was an infant, her family left the farm and moved to Lapeer, Michigan, where her father worked in a grocery store. She attended grade school and high school in Lapeer with her two brothers, Howard and Norm, and her sister, Helen. Marian was confirmed in St. Paul Lutheran Church by Pastor O. Graesser on June 5, 1938. Her husband-to-be, Ed Rutter, who belonged to a sister congregation served by Pastor Graesser, joined the class for the rite of confirmation. Marian did not know him at that time.
Marian graduated from Lapeer High School in February 1943 with a business major. She worked as a clerk in a dime store, as secretary to a young beginning lawyer, and at the abstract office. It was during this time that she became engaged to be married. Her fiancé was overseas in military service. On June 8, 1946, Marian married Edward J. Rutter, who was a draftsman at J. O. Ross Engineering in Detroit. They made their home in Detroit, first in an upper flat on Wilfred Avenue, and then they purchased a new home in Livonia, Michigan. Their first child, a son, Allan, was born while they lived there.
In 1949, Ed and Marian felt the call into the Holy Ministry and they and their one year old son moved to Springfield, Illinois, where Ed enrolled in Concordia Theological Seminary. During the next five years, Marian worked at several evening or night jobs when she could, to add to the monthly government help from the G.I. Bill. During the five years they were at Springfield, their son, Mark, and their daughter, Janet, were born.
In June of 1954, the little family moved to Wimbledon, North Dakota, where Marian’s husband Ed received the call. On July 25, 1954, he was ordained into the Holy Ministry of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod and was installed as pastor of St. Paul Lutheran Church of Wimbledon and Zion Lutheran Church of Courtenay, North Dakota, and later also St. Paul Lutheran Church of Kensal, North Dakota. During the 10 years at Wimbledon, four more sons were added to the family: Steve in 1957, David and Daniel, stillborn twins in 1960, and Robert in 1962.
In 1964, the family moved to Wahpeton, North Dakota, where they had accepted the call to Immanuel Lutheran Church. While there, their second daughter, Laurie, was born in 1968. In 1976, they once again moved, this time to Lynch Immanuel Lutheran Church next to Minot Air Force Base. In 1985, they moved to Lidgerwood, North Dakota, to serve Holy Cross Lutheran Church. They retired in June 1991 and moved to Wahpeton for their retirement years until 2017, when they moved to Ortonville, Minnesota.
Having an active pastor for a husband Marian spent her full time during these years as a caring mother for six children and an excellent support for her pastor husband. It will be in heaven that she will have the care of her other two children, David and Daniel.
Marian is survived by her husband Ed, her six children: Allan Rutter (Julie) of Cyrus, Minnesota; Mark Rutter (Judy) of Yankton, South Dakota; Janet O’Neill (Dennis) of Ortonville; Steve Rutter (Sandra) of Eau Claire, Wisconsin; Robert Rutter (Jennifer) of Zumbrota, Minnesota; and Laurie Krueger (Jim) of Alexandria, Minnesota, 17 grandchildren, and 20 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her two sons, David and Daniel, her first grandchild, Rebecca Faith Rutter, her parents, her two brothers, Howard and Norm Jagow, and her sister, Helen Geda.
Burial will be in Prairie View Cemetery, Wimbledon, North Dakota, where her twins are buried, and where she and they will await the Coming of the Lord Jesus on the Last Day.
Frank Family Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
