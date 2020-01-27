Marian Saunders, 98
Marian Saunders, 98, daughter of Frank and Mary (Vondra) Bartunek, passed away on Jan. 19, 2020 at Villa Maria Nursing Home in Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, preceding an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Cayuga, North Dakota, with Rosary prior to Mass. Burial will be in the Cayuga Community Cemetery following the service.
Born on Feb. 6, 1921, Marian was the youngest of eight children and grew up on a farm near Lidgerwood, North Dakota, during the Great Depression. She attended North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, North Dakota, and received a two-year degree in Business.
Marian and Charles Saunders were married on Oct. 12, 1940 in Lidgerwood before moving to the West Coast where he served in the Coast Guard during World War II. Marian was known for her cake decorating and baking Bohemian coffee cakes and kolaches.
She was active with the Camera Club, Square Dance Club, the American Legion Auxiliary, Christian Mothers and Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Cayuga.
Chic and Marian travelled extensively and lived in a retirement village in Hemet, California, during the cold winter months. Marian served in the hospice program and cared deeply for the ill and disadvantaged. Her engaging smile and loving spirit brought joy and life to many during her years at Riverview Place and Villa Maria. She prayed constantly for her four children, 25 grandchildren and 45 great grandchildren.
Marian was preceded in death by Chic, her beloved husband of 49 years, her daughter Gail Lee (Carmen), grandchildren Scott Saunders and Deanne Binde, son-in-law Dale Binde, daughter-in-law Jeanne Thibodeau Saunders, parents and seven siblings.
She is survived by her son Allen (Debbie), daughter Debbie Binde, son Mark (Mary), grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Arrangements are entrusted to Frank Family Funeral Home, Lidgerwood.
