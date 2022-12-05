Marie Christine (Torkelson) Braaten, 96
Marie Christine (Torkelson) Braaten, 96, went home to be with her Lord on Nov. 30, 2022 at Four Seasons Healthcare Center in Forman, North Dakota.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, from followed by her funeral service at 11 a.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Burial will be in Gol-Aal Cemetery in rural Wyndmere, North Dakota.
Marie Christine Torkelson was born on Dec. 21, 1925, near Strandquist, Minnesota, to Carl and Ida (Rudd) Torkelson. One of nine children, Marie was baptized and confirmed at Hegland Lutheran Church. She attended grade school at the Fir Schoolhouse and graduated in 1943 from Karlstad High School in Karlstad, Minnesota.
Marie attended Lutheran Bible Institute of Minneapolis. She became a registered nurse through the WAAC program Women’s Army Auxiliary Corp where she did her schooling at Bethesda Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Marie was a surgical nurse at the Veterans Hospital in Fargo, North Dakota, for 10 years before becoming a farmer’s wife. She met Kenneth Braaten at a Concordia Christmas Concert. They were married Nov. 23, 1957, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Moorhead, Minnesota, and were married 54½ years.
Marie enjoyed baking, Bible study and spending time with family. She loved the Lord and was a mighty prayer warrior for her family, friends and neighbors. Marie loved her children and grandsons. Marie was a lifelong learner even in her later adult years taking classes at the local State School of Science in Wahpeton, like accounting, and Norwegian class at the Sons of Norway in Fargo.
She is survived by her children, Kimberly (Dan) Strand of Mapleton, Minnesota, and Marshall (Rhonda) Braaten of Wyndmere, North Dakota; three grandsons, Joshua Braaten, Devin Braaten and Mark Strand; sister, Louise Becker of Warren, Minnesota; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; infant brother, Alfred; brothers, Norvel Torkelson, Oliver Torkelson; sisters, Thelma Thompson, Amy Fedje, Clarice Erickson and Valborg Torkelson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to MN Adult Teen Challenge or to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
